The Meghalaya Police and a group of BSF captured an individual from the South West Khasi Hills district with a dispatch of Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 lakhs said The Border Security Force(BSF).

These yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

The dispatch of the contraband tablets was purportedly gathered to be smuggled in Bangladesh.

The BSF has captured the individual based on specific inputs.

The seizure contains 982 Yaba tablets summing to Rs 5 lakh, according to the statement.

According to the statement by the BSF, "The dispatch was seized whereas the apprehended individual with his accessory came to the border zone with a reason to smuggle it to Bangladesh."

The BSF moreover expressed whereas the individual along with the suspected contrabands was arrested and given over to the state police, two others overseen to elude.

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