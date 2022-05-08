Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, two people were injured on Saturday night after armed men fired more than ten rounds of gunfire in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area. According to police sources, one of the armed attackers was identified as Kapil, and the attack was carried out in revenge for his father's murder.

Meanwhile, Ajay Chaudhri, the local mandi's chairman, and his brother have been identified as the injured. Both injured people have been taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

According to reports, police and top officials have been deployed on the scene, and security has been increased. The investigation into the case has begun.

Moreover, a one-minute CCTV footage of the entire incident shows armed men firing at a white SUV on a busy road in the Subhash Nagar neighbourhood. Following several rounds of gunfire, pedestrians and locals are seen fleeing the area.