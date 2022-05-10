Thousands of men, women, and children rallied in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, yesterday to seek justice for two Adivasi men who were killed by a Bajrang Dal mob.

“Thousands of men, women and youth protested yesterday in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, demanding justice for two Adivasi men who were lynched by a Bajrang Dal mob. This should be national news - it's unfortunate that Adivasi issues occur so rarely in our urban conversations”, Yogendra Yadav, a political activist wrote on his official social media handle.

On suspicion of cow smuggling, two tribal men were beaten to death by members of the Bajrang Dal organisation. According to reports, several people travelled to Simaria village in Seoni district's Kurai police station after learning of alleged cow smuggling in the area.

They started beating those suspected of being involved in the crime. The event, which occurred on Monday night, took the lives of two persons and left one with serious injuries. Members of the tribal community blocked National Highway 44 in protest, demanding justice.

Bandh called by many organisations on Monday in protest of the killing of two tribals in Seoni's Simaria had a big impact in Seoni, with slogans calling for the killers to be hanged, and a large group of protesters moving on the road. The bandh's effect was also visible at the district headquarters.