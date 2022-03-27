A three-year-old child was slashed to death by her father at a brick kiln in Tripura’s Udaipur sub-division early Sunday morning in a horrible incident.

Shiv Kumar, the accused father, has been identified. Kumar attempted to cover up the girl’s death by setting fire to her body, but his coworkers intervened.

Police officials who are aware of the case said that the accused, Shiva Chauhan, brought his sleepy daughter to the courtyard early on Sunday morning and picked up an axe and hacked her to death.

The deceased, Smriti Kumari Chauhan, was the youngest daughter in the family.

When his wife was working the morning shift, the accused stole his kid (Smita Kumari Chauhan) out of their room

The accused is alleged of repeatedly hacking his daughter with a shovel, eventually killing her.

It is being alleged that the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

When the manager of the brick kiln, Nirmal Chakraborty, learned of the occurrence, he alerted the Radhakishorepur police, who hurried to the scene and detained the suspect.

“We registered a murder case against him. We are investigating the matter to find out the reasons behind the murder, “ said the officer in charge of the Radhakishorepur police station, Baban Das.

According to preliminary investigations of the police, Shiva remains in intoxicated condition most of the time and had not appeared at the workplace for the last three days before the incident.