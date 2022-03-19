Three youngsters, ages 13 to 16, drowned in a “chara” (small stream) in Ambasa, Tripura, on Friday, according to authorities.

According to a police spokesman, the three teenagers are from Border Security Force (BSF) families.

According to the police official, the three teenagers went to bathe in the “charaa” after celebrating Holi and then became unconscious.

The youngsters were taken to a government hospital right once, where doctor declared them dead.

All three boys’ parents are members of the 138 Battalion BSF, whose headquarters are in Ambasa, Dhalai district.

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister, has expressed his shock at the unfortunate tragedy.