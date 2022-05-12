A passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China’s Chongqing on Thursday, injuring up to 25 people, according to report.

According to Xinhua, citing airport sources, the passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members.

The plane’s passengers were all evacuated, and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident’s cause is yet unknown. Further details are awaited.