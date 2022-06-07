Annesha Borah (Doomdooma) from Don Bosco High school has secured fourth position with 594 marks in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the exam results on Tuesday.

The entire Tinsukia district was filled with pleasure. Annesha Borah was a Barhapjan native. Chittaranjan Bora and teacher Bharati Bora are her parents. Sanjay Kishan, the district MLA, has called Annesha Borah to express his best wishes.

Annesha Borah is interested in medicine and she would like to pursue a career in this. “I am quite pleased with my outcomes, which exceeded my expectations. From the outset, my sister was a huge assistance to me. I'd like to pursue a career in medicine”.

A total of 405582 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 229131 candidates passed in the examination. Out of 405582 students, 188570 are male and 217012 are female. The pass percentage of male is 58.80 while that of females is 54.49 percent.