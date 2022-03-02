Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM took over the command of Spear Corps from Lieutenant General JP Mathew, UYSM, AVSM, VSM on 02 Mar 2022.

Mr. RC Tiwari is an Infantry Officer and was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1987, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management, and the National Defence College. He has held several prestigious Command and Staff assignments in conventional as well as Counter-Insurgency operations in India and abroad.

He commanded an infantry battalion in Counter Insurgency Operations, Mountain Brigade in High Altitude, and Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding. Prior to taking over this appointment, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari was Chief of Staff in Headquarters South Western Command, Jaipur.

The new Corps Commander conveys his warm greetings to the people of the North East and wishes them peace, tranquillity, and prosperity in the times ahead.

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