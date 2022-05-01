Meghalaya: On Saturday, The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Meghalaya unit brought into question Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about his blatant disregard for the people of Meghalaya.

The All India Trinamool Congress, AITC Meghalaya chastised the NPP-led MDA Government for unauthorised toll gates, harassment of truck drivers, and frequent load-shedding in the state.

As per reports, there are more than 30 illegal toll gates operating in the Khasi Hills region, extorting money from trucks.

"These toll gates are still functional despite being reported in the media and questioned regarding their legality," the AITC added.

The AITC further stated that the Chief Minister is unconcerned since the NPP-led MDA Government is in deep slumber. "The Chief Minister is preoccupied with robbing the people of Meghalaya while turning a blind eye to the misery of truck drivers," the AITC claimed.

The AITC further stated that the NPP-led MDA Government's assertions about frequent load-shedding had been proven false.

The All India Trinamool Congress Meghalaya condemned the situation on Twitter, writing, "LOAD SHEDDING IS FREQUENT.""THIS IS UNBEARABLE."“THIS SHOULD NOT HAPPEN. THE GOVT SHOULD PROVIDE. WE ARE PAYING OUR ELECTRICITY BILL."

- People of Meghalaya

CM @Sangmaconrad, what is stopping you from catering to the needs of your own people?”

His blatant disregard for the welfare of the state, according to the AITC, is nothing new. "We will not be deterred by his inaction. The AITC Meghalaya will continue to speak out against any wrongdoings till the state is free of the NPP-led MDA government's control "According to AITC.