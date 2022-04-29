Traces of RDX and a nitrate compound were found at the site of the explosion that occurred near PM Narendra Modi's rally venue in Jammu on Sunday. Police initially described the crater as "the result of a meteorite strike." A detailed report is awaited by the CFSL.

The explosion was heard at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Laliana village is located in the Jammu district's Bishnah tehsil, some 8 kilometres from the place where PM Modi addressed a large crowd. The images showed officers and villagers surrounding the crater, implying that the explosion had triggered fear in the area.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the union territory since the centre repealed Article 370, which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019.

Initially, the police stated: "It does not appear to be a terror-related incident. Details are being gathered. We believe it is a meteorite.... but it might also be lightning ", according to a senior police officer.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Jammu & Kashmir. On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, he addressed Gram Sabhas around the country in Palli Panchayat, Samba district in Jammu division.

On Sunday, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. The Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and the Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects were also part of this.

One of the electricity projects he laid the foundation on Sunday was initially commissioned in 2013 by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.