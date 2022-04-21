A BSF officer allegedly shot himself dead outside his battalion headquarters in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in front the gate of 39 Battalion BSF at Jawharnaga in Ambassa of Dhalai district, police said.

54-year-old BSF official was immediately rushed to the Kulai government hospital, where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Lalu Ram Meena, a native of Rajasthan, was posted at the M.K Para Border outpost in the Dhalai district.

He was directed to meet the battalion commandant Dr. Subrata Kumar Saha following some adverse reports against him but before meeting the battalion chief he shot himself dead.

Police and BSF are separately probing the incident to ascertain the cause of the suicide of the BSF officer.