Sudip Roy Barman, the Congress candidate for the Tripura by-elections, was injured after a group of men attacked him last night at Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala, according to report.

He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Sudip Roy Barman, contesting from Agartala, was attacked while visiting supporter at Ujan Abhoynagar as part of his campaign.

The suspects also vandalised Sudip Roy Barman's car and Congress flags after attacking him, as per report.

The party has blamed the ruling BJP for the attack.

He had quit the BJP earlier this year to join Congress. Barman was the health minister in the BJP government but was dropped from the cabinet for "anti-party activities".

On May 2, some unidentified men attacked Barman's security guards and his driver.

By-elections for Tripura's four assembly seats will be held on June 23, following results expected on June 26.