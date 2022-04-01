Manik Sarkar , the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister of Tripura, condemned the mob killing of three youths in Tripura on Monday and requested a high-level investigation into the matter .

On Sunday, miscreants allegedly lynched three victims in the Teliamura sub-division of Tripura's Khowai district for an alleged cattle theft case.

Referring to the incident, Sarkar stated, "The incident of beating to death of the three minority youths on Sunday was barbaric and against the law and justice system".

"Those who have been killed should be handed over to the police if the victims of the attack appear to be criminals and involved in unlawful activities, the police should have been given the opportunity to take necessary action," the ex-CM said, condemning the murders of three young people.

"However, the manner in which common people took the law into their own hands and murdered three people is an awful act that no civilised society can allow," Sarkar said.

The Opposition Leader drew the attention of Tripura's chief minister and home minister to the need to conduct a high-level investigation into the incident, identify the perpetrators, and ensure that proper legal action is taken against them.

He went on to say that the Tripura chief of police must take an active role in upholding law and order, defending people's lives and property, ensuring peaceful and uninterrupted living, and putting an end to the growing tendency of taking the law into one's own hands.

However, the deceased was thrashed mercilessly on suspicion of being a cattle lifter, but neither the police nor people have any evidence to back up the charges.

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