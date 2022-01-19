AGARTALA: Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Tripura, the state government on Tuesday decided to impose stricter curbs, revising the night curfew norms and completely shutting down the shopping malls, multiplexes and other possible locations.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister SushantaChowdhury said, “In view of the steep rise in the infection across the state, the government had decided to impose Corona night curfew from 8 PM instead of 9 PM. The revised curbs shall come into force from January 21 next as the present restrictions are imposed till January 20.”

The meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb reviewed the present scenario of COVID-19 in Tripura and took a slew of decisions this afternoon.

"In every cabinet meeting, the council of ministers discuss the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 situation and the present wave which is considered to be the third Covid 19 wave is taking an alarming turn of late," he said.

"In the last seven days, a total of 6,491 persons were found to be infected and among them, 6,459 are in home isolation while 14 persons succumbed to the Covid related complications. Today's positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 23.15 per cent in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area while the rate is 10.72 per cent in the entire state," he added.

The minister also said "multiplexes, shopping malls, amusement parks, picnic spots, exhibitions and fairs shall remain closed until further orders. And, all the religious activities like 'Kirtan' are ordered to be completed within January 23 next."