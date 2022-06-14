The Tripura government has issued a high-level alert due to an unexpected increase in malaria cases in the northeastern state's hilly regions.

Malaria falciparum has been identified in over 100 people, including minors, in several areas.

Following the death of Bipenjoy Reang of Longtaria hamlet in Chawmanu block on Saturday, tensions are soaring high. The villagers’ dissatisfaction with the healthcare facilities along Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) prompted the civil administration to request immediate action from the health department.

“We have intensified surveillance in the malaria-affected areas including mass testing, holding awareness camp and providing immediate treatment after we detect positive cases. There is no specific reason behind the rise of malaria cases, but it’s because of the increase in the number of mosquitoes due to hot and humid weather at the onset of monsoon,” claimed the authorities.

The agency has boosted door-to-door testing in areas where positive malaria cases have been identified, and has sent ASHA and Anganwadi employees to assist with testing and drug delivery.

Officials claimed, "We also created a district-level special team and conducted a thorough evaluation of the problem."