A local Mandal office of Bharatiya Janata party in Mandwai, West Tripura was plundered and important furniture and documents were burnt to ashes by some unknown miscreants on Sunday

According to the reports, the incident is believed to be a result of a brawl that broke out between supporters of the ruling BJP and the Tipra Motha led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

According to sources, the issue arose as a result of a BJP membership drive held in the Khai Rai village council region, which is within the jurisdiction of the Jirania police station.

"At first, miscreants attempted to disrupt the recruitment process, but their plans were foiled. "A gang of miscreants burst inside the Mandal office in Mandwai market on their way back," police added.

"The membership programme went off without a hitch," SDPO Jirania Himadri Prasad Das said, "but the party office in the major market was attacked." A police report has been filed with the local police station."

According to BJP insiders, the party held a recruitment drive. In the event, 56 electors from 25 families voted for the saffron party, abandoning TIPRA motha.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but security deployment has been increased in order to gain control of the situation.