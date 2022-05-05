An on-duty doctor was viciously thrashed by a crowd of locals at Manikpur Primary Health Center in Tripura's Dhalai district. After two child patients hospitalised to fever died on Wednesday.

Darmita Tripura (8) and Dharmanjay Tripura (5), were admitted to the hospital with a high fever and died within a few hours.

The deceased's family claims that their children's health has deteriorated as a result of the medicines they were given.

A mob of enraged people gathered in front of the hospital shortly after the news circulated and beat the medical officer, Dr Pranab Debbarma.

Dr. Debbarma's head and other areas of his body were severely injured.

Official stated he was brought to Chailengta hospital and then transferred to GBP hospital in Agartala, Tripura, for better treatment.

The on-duty doctor attempted to convince the parents to transfer the sick children to a different hospital, but they refused, according to police sources.

After they died, the doctor said that it was due to their delay in arriving for treatment.

However, the enraged locals took to vandalism.

A local MLA came to the scene and de-escalated the situation. However, after the MLA had left, a riotous mob of locals reunited and attacked the doctor.

According to sources, both of the deceased youngsters were suffering from malaria, based on preliminary signs.