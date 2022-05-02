Agartala: On Sunday, the Tripura police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the attack on former minister Sudip Roy Barman’s security guard and driver in Agartala.

On Sunday afternoon, the former minister was discussing legal issues with his counsel Soumik Deb at his Krishnanagar residence when the incident occurred. The Congress party has blamed the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the assault.

Although Barman escaped unharmed, his driver and bodyguard were injured.

The miscreants snatched the weapon of his personal security guard, as per Barman.

Both injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and a case was lodged at the West Agartala police station.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb directed state police officials on Sunday to take stringent action against the accused attackers of Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

Sudip Roy Barman, a former minister in Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet, rejoined the Congress two months ago after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2016, he left the Congress to join the Trinamool Congress, before switching to the BJP in 2017.