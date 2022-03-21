The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in collaboration with the Tripura Puppet Theatre (TPT) is all set to host the ‘Putul Utsav’ in commemoration of the ‘World Puppetry Day’– a puppet festival at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala today.

This one-day event, themed “Azadi ke Rang, Putul ke Sang,” will commemorate India’s 75th year of independence by telling stories about the country’s struggle for independence through puppets.

The event will kick off with a puppet dance performance on the theme of ‘Rani Laxmibai,’ which will replicate the valour and love of freedom of the legendary fighter-queen who had fought the Britishers during the Sepoy mutiny 1857.

In addition, a puppet dance titled ‘Dushan Mukta Parivesh’ will be performed to raise awareness about environmental pollution. While, the last performance will be based on the life and devotion of mythological king ‘Raja Harishchandra’ will be presented at 6:30 pm by Tripura Puppet Theatre.

The festival will also be celebrated by various events in different cities like Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Angul district (Odisha), New Delhi and Agartala (Tripura).

According to the SNA Secretary, MS Temsunaro Jamir, puppet theatre is still popular in India, and the Utsav will rejuvenate life by introducing a new generation of spectators to traditional puppetry, an intangible cultural legacy of India.