In a major breakthrough, in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, three youths were arrested for alleged links to the Bangladesh terrorist group Jamaat Ul Mujahidein Bangaldesh (JMB).

A team of Tripura Police conducted an operation at Khadyokhola village under Bishalgarh police station on Saturday night after receiving a tip-off from central intelligence services.

The three youths identified as Imran Hossain (24), Abul Kashem (32) and Hameed Ali (34) were captured during the operation.

According to the police sources, all of the arrested persons were eventually brought before the Sepahijala district court, which ordered them held in judicial custody until April 7, according to police sources. They were also charged with "waging, attempting, or abetting the waging of war against the government of India, as well as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among other sections of the law”.

Earlier, two active JMB terrorists were apprehended in Bhopal last month, according to police sources.

Imran's name was revealed to the central intelligence agency during their interrogation.

While the police have been tight-lipped about whether anyone else was involved with the arrested three or their suspected terror operations, it has been learned that the arrestees are being interrogated in Agartala by a joint team of central sleuths and state police officers.

Follow us on Facebook