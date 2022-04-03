Three listed cadres militants accused in the sensational Litan Das murder case escaped the police custody from Kanchanpur sub-jail under North Tripura district on Saturday.

Jiban Reang, Chanmoni Reang, and Lafanga Reang have been arrested in connection with Litan Das’s sensational murder case. According to police sources, the trio took advantage of the situation and was successful in their escape attempt.

“They were produced before the North Tripura District Court in Dharmanagar. After the hearing, the cops took them back to the Kanchanpur sub-jail. On reaching there, the cops got out of the car to open the main entrance, and taking advantage of the situation, they fled away from the vehicle. A scuffle broke out between the officials and the cops but the accused persons overpowered the cops”, said police sources.

In response to the situation, Additional Superintendent of police North Tripura Jacob Darlong said, the investigation is underway and all suspected hideouts of the insurgents are being raided by the police.

“The information is correct. We are also constituting a probe panel to find out whether there is any dereliction of duty or not from the end of on-duty cops”, said Darlong.