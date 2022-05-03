Twenty-four Rohingya immigrants were apprehended in Tripura’s Unakoti area on Tuesday, according to officials.

BSF intercepted three cars at Jiturdighipar check-gate on Monday evening after receiving a tip, they claimed.

According to PTI, they were on their way from Kumarghat to Kailashahar.

“On suspicion, all the suspected Rohingya immigrants were detained and taken to Kailashahar police station for interrogation. In the course of the interrogation, three people showed their refugee cards issued by the United Nations,” Superintendent Police Kishore Debbarma told PTI.

He stated ten children were among those held. Debbarma went on to say that because they had UN-issued cards and no unfavourable reports, they will be released according to the rules.

They travelled by train from Jammu to Kumarghat via Kolkata and Guwahati, according to Debbarma. When asked where they intend to go, they stated that they have no idea, according to Debbarma.

They planned to cross over to Bangladesh through the international border at Kailashahar, according to sources. Six Rohingya immigrants were detained near the Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on April 28.