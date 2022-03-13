AGARTALA: A 40-year-old woman from Indira Colony in Kowai district in Tripura has been arrested after she beheaded her 50-year-old husband and packed it inside a shopping bag.

The police said the woman reportedly sat beside the dead body and the murder weapon throughout the night and later, a team reached her house to arrest her. The woman was sent to judicial custody by a local court, said the police.

The woman allegedly attacked her husband in his sleep around 2 am with a machete and beheaded him. Her brother and her two sons fled the spot and informed the police.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had no domestic problem. However, a few locals were learnt to have told the police that the woman was found to have exhibited signs of psychological disturbance in the last few days.

After the police reached the household Saturday morning, they found the woman sitting inside the house with the reported murder weapon beside her and her husband’s body lying not too far.

She was produced her before the court on charges of murder and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.