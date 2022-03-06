GANGTOK: Sikkim's Tseteej Shiwakoty has flown to Thailand today to represent India in the prestigious and celebrated 'Mister Global' contest.

Rubaru Mr. India 2021 Global Tseteej Shiwakoty who is also the Mr. Sikkim Manhunt 2019 winner leaves for Thailand today to represent India in the 7th Edition of Mister Global. Tseteej is the first man from Sikkim to represent India in an international pageant.

Mister Global is one of the prestigious men’s pageants of the world. The competition will witness representatives from more than 60 countries. Mister Global Pageant, owned and organized by the Mister Global Company Limited, is considered part of the “Grand Slam” of international male pageants, along with Mr World, Mister International, Mister Supranational and Manhunt International.

The 7th Edition of Mister Global is scheduled to take place at Maha Sarahan from March 06-16, 2022.

Tseteej, who is the son of Deepa Sharma and Sanjay Shiwakoty, is a B.Sc Graduate in Nutrition.

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