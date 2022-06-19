Two Senior Congress leader Bhaskar Jivan Baruah and Basant Pradhan from 126 Digboi Constituency under Tinsukia district were arrested by Margherita Police when both the Congress leaders tried to bribe to Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC(i/c) Marguerite Administration (Civil) on Saturday evening.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom said that two Digboi Constituency Congress leaders, Bhaskar Jivan Baruah and Basant Pradhan, offered him Rs 5000 for a property issue, after which he called Margherita police and both were arrested.

"I lodged an FIR at Margherita police Station and according to that a case Number 168/22 was registered against both the two Congress leaders", said Palash Rajkumar

Bhaskar Jivan Baruah was released conditionally while Basant Pradhan was send to judicial custody said Palash Rajkumar Ahom,Margherita Administration (Civil).

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