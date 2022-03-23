Two Missionaries of Charity nuns from the northeastern state of Mizoram who denied leaving Ukraine and staying in the war-torn nation's capital are secure with the destitute they are looking after but running short of food and incapable to move out of their temporary shelter.

Sister Rosela Nuthangi from Sihphir town, almost 15 km north of Aizawl, and Sister Ann Frida from Aizawl's Electric Veng locality beside three sisters from other countries are as of now looking after 37 destitute Ukrainians and a understudy from Kerala in a storehouse in Kyiv and decided to proceed with their work in Ukraine.

Sylveen Zothansiami, the niece of Rosela, told that her aunt and Sister Frida were safe and sound but on the verge of a food shortage, she oversaw to talk to them over the phone on Monday.

Sister Rosela said, "We are fine and still have food to eat as we accumulated them before. We can't move out and presently hiding in a storehouse."

Sylveen said that Sisters Rosela and Frida besides 3 other Sisters were caring for 37 destitute Ukrainians inside the storehouse.

They were joined by an understudy from Kerala, who overseen to find a shield with them when Russia propelled an intensive attack on the city.

In spite of the fact that Sister Rosela was earlier able to obtain basic supplies subtly, the fear of shortages looms huge as the war and bombings drag on.

"They are presently eating economically ... they are not sure they can proceed getting supplies brought in by fathers from other missions."

The approach of the understudy from Kerala has been an awesome help as they were able to make calls and conversations to family using his using phone.

Sister Frida's brother Robert Lalhruaitluanga moreover said that her elder sister told them not to worry when they overseen to communicate on Monday.

"My sister told us not to worry about them. They are happy in spite of the hardships they face because of the ongoing war."

Sisters Rosela and Frida resisted a request to move to a more secure place and chose to remain in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to proceed serving refugees and injured individuals who had sheltered with them.

" We denied to leave Ukraine since serving the needy and the destitute in all seasons is one of our primary commitments."

Sister Rosela joined the Missionaries of Charity in 1981 and was sent to the former Soviet Union (USSR) as a missionary in 1991.

She worked in Moscow for 10 years.

The 6th daughter of 8 sisters, Sister Rosela from Mizoram has dominance over the Russian language and has worked in a number of former Soviet districts counting Latvia and Estonia, before moving to Ukraine in 2013.

Sister Rosela's last visit to Mizoram was to go to the ordination ceremony of her cousin Father Alwyn Zothansanga, who passed on in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sister Frida, who joined the MoC in 1995 and after working in India for a couple of years, went as a missionary to a few nations counting Lithuania, Siberia, and Armenia, concurring to Robert. The sister moved to Ukraine in 2019 and is still serving there.