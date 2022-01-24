LONDON: A former minister in Britain's Conservative government says she was told her Muslim faith was a reason she was fired, a claim that has deepened the rifts roiling Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing party.

Former transport minister Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her "Muslimness" was "making colleagues uncomfortable."

She said she was told "there were concerns that I wasn't loyal to the party as I didn't do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations."

"It was very clear to me that the whips and No. 10 (Downing St.) were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,? Ghani said.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer said he was the person Ghani was talking about, but strongly denied her allegation.

"These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory," he wrote on Twitter. "I have never used those words attributed to me.

Several Conservative lawmakers spoke up to support Ghani. Caroline Nokes, who heads Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee, said Ghani's treatment had been ?appalling? and she was brave to speak out.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that Ghani's allegations must be "investigated properly & racism routed out."

His tweet ended with the hashtag "standwithNus."

When Ghani was made a minister in 2015, her boss, then Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, said it was proof the Conservatives ?were a party of opportunity.? But some have accused the party of failing to stamp out anti-Muslim prejudice under Johnson, who in 2018 compared women who wear face-covering veils to ?letter boxes."

Ghani's allegation comes after another Conservative legislator, William Wragg, accused party whips of intimidating and blackmailing members of Parliament to ensure they supported the government. Wragg says he is meeting police this week to discuss his claims.

Internal rifts in the Conservative Party have been blown open by allegations that Johnson and his staff held lockdown-flouting parties while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions.

A handful of Conservative lawmakers have called for Johnson to resign. Others are awaiting a report by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant appointed to investigate claims that government staff held late-night soirees, ?bring your own booze? parties and ?wine time Fridays? while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Gray's findings are expected to be published next week. If Gray criticises Johnson, more Conservative lawmakers may be emboldened to call for a no-confidence vote in Johnson that could result in his ouster.

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