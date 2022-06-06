In a major setback, Boris Johnson, the embattled Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party, the chair of the party's backbench committee announced on Monday, just days after more details of the partygate scandal surfaced.

Sir Graham Brady, who is in charge of collating the 1922 Committee's letters of no-confidence, said the threshold of 15 percent of the Tory parliamentary party, or 54 MPs, seeking such a vote has been met, and the vote will take place on Monday evening in the House of Commons.

More than 40 Conservative MPs have publicly called for Johnson's resignation as party leader over the COVID law-breaking parties scandal dubbed "partygate" during his time as Prime Minister, an issue that has remained in the spotlight since top civil servant Sue Gray's damning report on leadership failures.

According to a report, which was released following a Scotland Yard investigation that resulted in Johnson and his wife Carrie being fined for a lockdown-violating birthday party in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street in June 2020, exposed parties and misconduct within government offices during the 2020-2021 coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson returned to Parliament to reiterate his previous apology, saying he accepted full responsibility for what occurred while he was in charge. However, aside from the Opposition, there has been a growing call for him to resign.