Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, survived a no-confidence vote on Monday, securing enough support from his Conservative Party to keep his job despite a significant rebellion that has left him weakened and uncertain.

The charismatic leader, who is known for his ability to shrug off scandals, has struggled to move on from revelations that he and his staff held boozy parties in violation of the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. His Conservative colleagues' support has dwindled, as some see a leader known for his ability to connect with voters as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

In a secret ballot, Johnson received the support of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers, far more than the simple majority required to stay in power, but still a significant rebellion of 148 MP’s.

Most political analysts predicted Johnson would defeat the challenge because there was no clear front-runner to succeed him. However, less than three years after leading the Conservative Party to its largest election victory in decades, the rebellion could be a watershed moment for him and a sign of deep Conservative divisions.

Johnson's margin of victory is narrower than that of his predecessor, Theresa May, who won a similar vote in December 2018. Six months later, she was forced to resign.

Since taking over as Prime Minister from Theresa May in 2019, Johnson has led Britain out of the European Union and through a pandemic, both of which have shook the social and economic fabric of the United Kingdom. The vote comes as Johnson's government faces mounting pressure to lower skyrocketing energy and food prices.

The revelations that he and his staff held illegal parties during lockdowns have dealt the biggest blow to his leadership. This sparked outrage across the country, as well as unease among many Conservatives.

After a 10-day parliamentary break that included a long weekend of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, discontent that had been building for months erupted. For many, the four-day weekend was a chance to unwind — but not for Johnson, who was booed by some onlookers as he arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service in the queen's honour.

Graham Brady, a Conservative Party official, announced Monday that he had received letters from at least 54 Tory legislators requesting a no-confidence vote, which is required by party rules. Several hours later, dozens of party lawmakers lined up in a corridor at Parliament to cast their votes in a wood-panelled room, handing over their phones as they entered to ensure secrecy.