The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert over a major recruitment drive by the banned terror group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), as well as the extremist group's plans to attack civilians and security forces.

As per intelligence report, the group is recruiting youths in Assam and other parts of the country, including Delhi and NCR. Newly recruited youths are being trained in camps near the Myanmar border.

The MHA has asked the National Investigation Agency to investigate the matter.