On World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush held a grand programme called 'Yoga Mahotsav' at Red Fort to organise a common yoga protocol. The event in Delhi was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In addition to World Health Day, the event marked the 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY), which is observed on June 21 each year.

Speaking at the event, Om Birla extended greetings and wishes for the health of the world on the occasion of World Health Day. "Yoga is our ancestral way of life. We have kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," > he said.

The Ayush ministry has planned a 100-day countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga, with 100 organisations promoting yoga in 100 different locations.

The ministry is the nodal body for observing International Yoga Day. The main event of the International Day of Yoga is a mass Yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself every year. The planning for IDY 2022 has already begun.

Because the upcoming 8th International Yoga Day falls in the 75th year of independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the ministry has proposed that the yoga day be observed at 75 iconic sites across the country.