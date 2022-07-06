Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, one day before the end of their terms in the Rajya Sabha, according to sources.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi , a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha.

According to reports, during the cabinet meeting this morning, Modi praised Singh and Naqvi for their contributions to the nation throughout their terms as ministers, thus implying that it was their final cabinet meeting.

Both ministers resigned as required by the Constitution on Thursday, when their terms as Rajya Sabha MPs were slated to expire.

As of Friday, they would no longer be members of parliament.