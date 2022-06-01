A case has been registered of unnatural death by Kolkata Police in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case was registered at the New Market police station.

The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the concert, KK was looking unwell while being rushed out of the venue. He went back to his hotel where his condition reportedly deteriorated. He reportedly suffered from chest pain and died on the way to hospital.

The AC was not working at Nazrul Mancha. KK was literally requesting the management to switch on the AC and switch off some lights. People literally broke the gates and entered the auditorium without ant pass. The capacity of the hall was 2200 and the number of the heads are more than 7000.

According to Kolkata police, his face and head bore injuries. The police will check the CCTV footage at Grand Hotel and talk to the hotel staff and the event organizers. After getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

Many celebrities took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at the singer’s demise.

West Bengal police will give a gun salute to the late singer’s mortal remains at the airport

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, ANI reported.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese and Bengali. Messages of grief, tribute and condolences started pouring in soon after his demise.