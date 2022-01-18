NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 cases rising at a rapid pace causing school closures across the country, the Union Government has decided to take some proactive steps in safeguarding students against the infection. To this end, the Union Government is expected to extend the on-going Children’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive to cover 12 to 14 year age group from March onwards.

The development about possibility of COVID-19 vaccination to be extended to 12 to 14 year olds was shared by NTAGI Cheif Dr NK Arora.

According to a statement issued by Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, 12-14 age group covid vaccination is expected to be rolled out as soon as start of March 2022.

In a statement issued to media, NTAGI Chief said "We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March.”