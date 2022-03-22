The Covid-19 vaccination for children within the age group of 12-14 years began in Sikkim today.

Health minister Mani Kumar Sharma, who propelled the vaccination drive, at Ranipool primary health center.

It is imperative to vaccinate children of this age group and all the beneficiaries should come forward to induce vaccinated.

The minister said, “There are only two methods to anticipate Covid-19; one is by following Covid protocols and other by immunization. Vaccination may be a preventive measure, and due to successful and timely vaccination, there are lesser hospitalizations related to Covid-19, pressure on the health workers dropped radically together with the misfortune of life."

Sharma expressed gratitude toward health workers for their energetic exertion to inoculate individuals of the State.

He too cautioned about the complacency of the citizens in the midst of the falling cases of Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to those within the 12-14 age group is Corbevax.

The Health Minister said the new Crobevax vaccine is safe for immunization within the above-mentioned age group.

He moreover advised individuals to induce regular health check-ups.

The immunization was moreover propelled at other two vaccination centers – Thakurbari temple premises in Gangtok and district hospital at Singtam.

The vaccine will be accessible in all the assigned Covid-19 inoculation centers within the State in the coming days.

The State has obtained 26,300 doses of Crobevax immunization against the target populace of 26,000.

Last week, the Centre had discharged rules for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years.

The rules said two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered at an interim of 28 days.

Minister Sharma was accompanied by Health commissioner-cum-secretary D. Anandan, Health director general-cum-secretary Pempa T. Bhutia, line department officials, teachers, and students from different schools.