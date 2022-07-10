In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence, a pregnant woman who was bleeding profusely after developing pregnancy complications, reached the doors of the nearest primary health care centre, only to find it closed.

The video of the pregnant woman crying in agony due to the labour pains, has since gone viral on social media, attracting the anger of the internet users who have blamed the officials of the PHE for neglecting their duties during an emergency.

The woman from Khepre Village, Dima Hasao, visited the primary health centre, which covers several villages with population of over 2000. However it remains closed in the emergency situation.

Locals have alleged that the health workers and the doctors do not carry out their duties properly and usually remain unavailable during emergency situations.

Pulling up the health centre’s staff, the Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Kalpana Kemprai suspended 9 staff members of Khepre PHC including the MBBS doctor without placing an alternative.

The order dated 10th July stated that the officials involved in the irregularities were suspended as the centre was running irregularly and the staffs were not performing their duties.

For a very long time, Dima Hasao has been deprived of any proper health facilities due to its isolated positioning.

But in the recent times, the health sector has contributed a lot in the context of accessibility, quality of services and affordability.

It may be mentioned here that doctors and health workers who are posted to Dima Hasao are prefering to work only in Haflong, which has resulted in deterioration of medical facilities in rural parts of the district.