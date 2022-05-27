The Mao Council of Manipur's Senapati district has declared the entire Mao area of the district a 'drug free zone,' in support of the state government's 'drug free zone' campaign.

Minister Letpao Haokip and MLA Losi Dikho led a delegation of Mao Council members, village pradhans, student organisations, and women to Chief Minister N Biren, where they presented the tribe's proposal to declare Mao areas a "Drug Free Zone."

On May 20, a consultation meeting held at the Mao Council office in Tadubi made the decision to declare the area a drug-free zone. The mao council and its subordinate frontal organisations have resolved to provide logistical support to the leadership of the N Biren-led government to eliminate drugs from the state, according to a resolution submitted to chief minister N Biren Singh.

According to the meeting's resolution, any type of drug will be completely banned in Mao's jurisdiction. It was decided to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on defaulters in connection with all drug-related activities, including poppy, opium, smuggling or smuggling of any kind of illegal drugs, for both locals and non-locals of Mao.

The meeting decided to start a village-to-village movement, which will be monitored by the Mao Students' Union and the Mao Youth Organisation on a regular basis. As a result of the meeting's unanimous decision, the Mao region was declared a "drug-free zone."

Chief Minister Singh expressed his gratitude for the Mao council's and others' voluntary assistance in the fight against poppy plantations, illegal drug trafficking, and drug abuse. He also expressed confidence in the mission's success, emphasising the importance of public participation.

He also praised the Mao Students' Union and Mao Youth Organization for organising a Cherry tree planting drive for the Green Highway and Road Safety Mission along the AH-2 from Makhan Khuman to Mao Gate. "We can only face any challenge when people are united," he said.