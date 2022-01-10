NEW DELHI: At least seven people were after part of a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a Brazil lake.

According to reports, another three are missing and 32 injured following the accident in the south-east of the country.

A video is now circulating online that shows the moment the rock detaches from the cliff face as onlookers try to yell warnings to the boats beneath. It is now going viral on social media.

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At least one of the boats appears to have sunk, while others managed to escape.

The collapse at 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT) followed days of rain in Minas Gerais state, which had made the cliffs more susceptible to collapse.

Three vessels were hit by falling rock, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara told reporters. Out of the 32 injured, nine people were in hospital.

Divers and helicopters are searching the water for any more survivors.

Twenty people were initially reported missing, but Lt Aihara said most were accounted for after checking hospital lists.

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