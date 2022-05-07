Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to take the big screen by storm as his film Anek gears up for a theatrical release on May 27. The Anubhav Sinha-directed film is set in India's Northeast, a region that few filmmakers have explored.

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Anek was released on Thursday, May 5 on Youtube.

Ayushmann spoke about filming Anek and his thoughts about India's Northeast in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Elaborating on the project, Ayushmann said, "The film is based in the northeast . It's about uniting the northeast with the rest of the country, and there haven't been many films made about it (in the region). This includes actors from the northeast, as well as their representation."

The actor did not hesitate to acknowledge the racism that the people of Northeast have faced. "It's a very, very different film that Indian cinema has not seen in the past," Ayushmann said, calling it "disheartening." I find it very disheartening that we have completely ignored the Northeast of our country and the racism that they face on the mainland.

Anubhav Sinha directed Anek is a sociopolitical action thriller set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India, which was produced by T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra are also casted in the film.

Moreover, the film was shot in various locations across the Northeast, including Assam's Kaziranga and Meghalaya's Shillong.

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