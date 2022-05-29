KANGPOKPI: Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren singh while leading a Mass plantation drive in Kangpokpi-Kanglatongbi Reserve Forest on Saturday asserted that We should prevent illegal migrants from settling among us. Chief Minister has appealed to all people to prevent illegal migrants from settling among them.

CM Singh urged all concerned not to let any external influence disrupt the peaceful coexistence of the state's various communities, emphasising that indigenous Kukis are also genuine citizens of India.

Singh stated that the recent increase in the spread of hate speeches on various social media platforms must be immediately stopped. Such activities will exacerbate communal tensions among the state's communities, he added. The chief minister, on the other hand, stated that no government can function without the support of the people. People's cooperation is essential for good governance.

Singh urged people and stakeholders to protect the reserved forests while also encouraging them to plant trees in their villages and inhabited areas.

He shared a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, CM N Biren Singh wrote, “Led a mass tree plantation drive at the Kangpokpi-Kanglatongbi Reserve Forest today along with Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs, officials and the people of the surrounding villages.

Thankful to the people of Kangpokpi for their overwhelming support.”

"Over the years, our forests covers have depleted in an alarming pace due to unfavourable policies adopted by the previous governments. Eventually, it led the people to depend on the forests to meet their needs. To address the issue, we have our policies and plans ready," CM Singh tweeted.

The chief minister, who had previously participated in a mass plantation drive in the Kanglatongbi-Kangpokpi reserved forest areas under the auspices of the state forest department, was disappointed to see road construction in the reserved forest areas.

Singh expressed surprise that the forest department and government officials did not intervene to prevent such constructions, which facilitated timber smuggling.

Maintaining that it is human nature to seek out the nearest available resources, he urged forest department officials and the Kangpokpi deputy commissioner to identify and classify areas such as reserved forests, protected forests, and so on, and to restrict human activities in such areas in accordance with relevant laws.

Moreover, CM Singh expressed his gratitude for the widespread support for the government's 'War on Drugs' campaign from almost all of the state's communities, saying that it is because of the people's support that the government is on its way to completely eliminating the drug menace and ending poppy plantations in the state.