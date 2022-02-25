SINGAPORE: Star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category on Friday by clinching the gold in the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Competing in the 55kg weight class for the first time, Chanu lifted 191kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field.

The second placed lifter -- Australia's Jessica Sewastenko's best effort was 167kg (77kg+90kg), a whopping 24kg less than Chanu's.

Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia finished third with a best effort of 165kg (75kg+90kg).

Having pulled out of the world championships in December, this was Chanu's first competitive event since the historic Tokyo Games .