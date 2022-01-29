NEW DELHI: Social media influencer Mompha Junior, who's real name is Muhammed Awal Mustapha, is claimed to be the world's youngest billionaire, as he showcases his lavish lifestyle to over 30,000 of his Instagram followers.

The 9-year-old Nigerian boy owned his first mansion when he was merely 6, travels around the world in a private jet, and already has a fleet of supercars - in a post, he sits atop a Bentley, which he claims was the first car his father bought for him.

He hails from Lagos, Nigeria, is the son of internet celebrity and multimillionaire Ismailia Mustapha, who goes by the name Mompha.

Follow us on Facebook