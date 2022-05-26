IMPHAL: Manipur legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh has urged people to visit the ongoing Shirui Lily festival which is held annually to celebrate a rare flower found atop a hilltop in the Northeastern state of Manipur.

Welcoming people to the state during festival time, Singh went on to explain the significance of the 4-day Shirui Lily Festival.

“It is a unique festival which is named after the endangered flower called the Shirui Lily which is only found in the beautiful hill district of Ukhrul. It blooms during the months of April, May, and June. It is an endangered flower…the name itself suggests the uniqueness of the festival. To promote the flower, to let everybody know the state flower of Manipur and more importantly, to promote tourism across the state, across the country.”

Describing the festival as a “unique cultural extravaganza”, Singh urged people to visit the festival to take part in the festivities.

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Singh, who jumped ship from the Congress party to the BJP in 2021 and represents Sagolband, also mentioned the iconic ‘Shirock’ festival which will be a part of the festival.

It needs mention here that legendary international rock bands Nazareth and Extreme headlined the 'Shirock’ way back in 2019 which marked one of the high-points of the 4 years old festival.

Yesterday, Governor La Ganesan inaugurated the four-day event that is taking place after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Shirui village, the cultural extravaganza will also be held at Bakshi Ground in Dungrei where musical bands from across the country will participate in a singing competition titled ‘Shirock.’