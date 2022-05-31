In a tragic turn of events, Six minor children, including five girls, died after their mother allegedly threw them into a well following a domestic dispute on Monday night in Mahad in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

According to reports, the shocking incident occurred in the afternoon at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old woman took the step after being allegedly beaten up by members of her husband's family.

The children who drowned were between the ages of 18 months and ten years

According to another report, the woman attempted suicide by jumping into the well with her six children. The woman survived, but all of her children died.