Police arrested a woman in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after she hacked her 58-year-old husband to death with a machete over an argument.

Devyani Dihingi, a resident of Kalakhowa Bahbari village under Barbarua police station, reportedly attacked her husband around 1 pm in the afternoon today an argument.

The injured man was taken to the Assam Medical College (AMC) where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Barbarua police officials have arrested Devyani who is currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman attacked her husband on the rear of his neck, causing a large gash on the spot.

Sanjib Bora, a relative of the deceased, divulged to media that the woman was found to have exhibited signs of psychological disturbance in the last few days.

“The couple had two sons. The elder one stays with us, and the younger one stays with his parents. He must have been outside when the gruesome incident occurred. We have no idea why the woman killed her husband. However, we have reason to believe she was dealing with mental illnesses,” he told reporters.

According to reports, local police are still investigating the incident.