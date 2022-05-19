Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by an NIA court in Delhi in the terror funding case. Arguments on the quantum of sentence will take place on May 25. Malik was also asked by the court to furnish an affidavit on his financial assets before the next date of hearing.

Earlier this month, Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before the court in the terrorism and secessionist activities case that disturbed the Valley in 2017.

Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Malik is in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail since 2019.