In a grand initiative marking the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Reliance Jio launched the "Swachhata Hi Seva 2024" cleanliness drive across Assam and the Northeast. The campaign saw over 500 dedicated Jio employees mobilized in 26 towns in Assam and several states including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, demonstrating the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare.

The drive focused on cleaning key public spaces and raising awareness about hygiene and proper waste disposal. Jio employees engaged directly with local communities, emphasizing the significance of maintaining clean environments in both urban and rural areas. This hands-on approach aimed to inspire citizens to embrace their civic responsibilities and contribute to a cleaner, greener Northeast.

As part of the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has achieved notable advancements in sanitation and cleanliness nationwide over the past decade, Reliance Jio continues to play a crucial role in fostering environmental awareness. The initiative underscores Jio's dedication to supporting national movements and encouraging sustainable practices throughout the region.