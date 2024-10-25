At the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, unveiled ambitious plans for India’s artificial intelligence landscape, emphasizing the need for affordable intelligence accessible to all Indians. During a fireside chat with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Ambani outlined his vision for building a robust AI infrastructure capable of scaling to 1 gigawatt (GW) and beyond, capitalizing on the company’s existing green energy resources.

“We are building infrastructure for 1 GW, which can be expandable to multiple at one location,” Ambani stated. “As we will build our infrastructure, one important piece is that for India and Indians, we have to repeat a 'Jio' for intelligence to be really affordable and available to the common people.” This initiative aims to democratize AI technology, making it a valuable tool for millions.

Ambani also praised Mark Zuckerberg’s recent launch of Llama 3, an open-source AI model, calling it a significant contribution to the AI revolution. “This move of Mark will be written in history with golden letters,” he noted, highlighting the potential for developers to innovate on this state-of-the-art platform. He expressed optimism about the collaborative possibilities that such technologies could foster across the globe.

At the forefront of the data revolution, Jio is set to deliver approximately 16 exabytes of data this year. Ambani contrasted this with global data pricing, noting that while the average cost in the U.S. is around $5 per GB, Jio offers data at an astonishing 15 cents per GB. “This represents a perpetual value that technology has delivered to the people of India, amounting to between $500 and $700 billion annually,” he remarked.

Furthermore, he emphasized India’s enhanced digital connectivity, stating, “Apart from the U.S. and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure—4G, 5G, and broadband—in the world.” He credited Jio for elevating India from 155th to 1st place in global data rankings within just eight years, positioning it as the largest data company globally.

Ambani suggested a forward-looking perspective on the “knowledge revolution,” suggesting it is morphing into an “intelligence revolution” that promises prosperity for the entire global population. “Together, we can drive more prosperity for all the 8 billion people in the world, particularly the 1.5 billion people in India,” he said.