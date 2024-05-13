Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on May 13, said that global tech giant Apple is deepening its ecosystem in India by building a network of local vendors, reducing its dependence on China. This move is boosting the government's 'Make in India' initiative and ramping up exports.

Chandrasekhar, who is also the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, said companies like Apple are strengthening their supply chains in India, creating lakhs of new jobs.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme is scaling new heights every day, and 25 percent of all iPhones are to be made in India by 2028," Chandrasekhar posted on Twitter.

He added that Apple is moving to deepen its ecosystem in India by building a network of local vendors, making the country a significant player in the global electronics and semiconductor value chains.

Industry experts say the continuous thrust on local manufacturing will likely help India surpass China on most electronics exports faster than expected. Apple reported strong double-digit growth in India in the March quarter and is expected to grow over 20 percent this year in the country.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped nearly 10 million iPhones in India last year. The company aims to manufacture over 50 million iPhones in the country in the coming years.