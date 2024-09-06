On Teachers' Day, Reliance Jio marked its 8th anniversary by hosting a series of 5G educational sessions across 20 colleges in Assam. The initiative, which engaged over 3,000 students, was designed to provide in-depth insights into the transformative potential of 5G technology in education.

The sessions were conducted by Jio employees with expertise in engineering and technology, offering students a detailed understanding of how 5G can revolutionize learning experiences. The focus was on the role of 5G in enhancing remote education, virtual classrooms, AI-driven learning tools, and immersive digital content.

Participating colleges included Assam Engineering College in Guwahati, Jorhat Central College, DHSK College in Dibrugarh, Digboi Mohila Mohavidyalaya, Tinsukia Commerce College, D R College in Golaghat, Duliajan College, Namti College in Nazira, Joysagar College in Sibsagar, Silchar Polytechnic, Rabindra Sadan College in Karimganj, Ramanuj Concept College in Nagaon, Rangapara College in Tezpur, Mangaldoi Commerce College, City College in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon Junior College, Barpeta Howli College, Dhubri Girls College, Kokrajhar Science College, and Euclid Academy in Nalbari.

The interactive format allowed students to engage directly with Jio’s experts, ask questions, and explore the integration of 5G into their academic and future professional pursuits.

Jio's initiative highlights its commitment to advancing digital literacy and technological awareness among young learners.